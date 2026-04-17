Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Square Off Against Diamondbacks On April 17

Okamoto is hitting for a .200 BA, .278 OBP and .308 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .585 and he has scored five runs. In 72 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Brewers.

Mike Soroka gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.87 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.

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