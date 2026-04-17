Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Square Off Against Diamondbacks On April 17
Kazuma Okamoto and the Toronto Blue Jays will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Friday, April 17 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Okamoto has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Okamoto is hitting for a .200 BA, .278 OBP and .308 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .585 and he has scored five runs. In 72 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Brewers.
Mike Soroka gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.87 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.