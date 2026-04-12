Junior Caminero And Rays Play Yankees On April 12
Junior Caminero and the Tampa Bay Rays will face the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field, on Sunday, April 12 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Caminero has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Caminero is hitting for a .222 BA, .333 OBP and .370 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .704 and he has scored six runs. In 63 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in three runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
Cam Schlittler gets the start for the Yankees, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.62 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.