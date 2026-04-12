Junior Caminero And Rays Play Yankees On April 12

Caminero is hitting for a .222 BA, .333 OBP and .370 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .704 and he has scored six runs. In 63 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in three runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Cam Schlittler gets the start for the Yankees, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.62 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.

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