Junior Caminero And Rays Face White Sox On April 16
Junior Caminero and the Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Thursday, April 16 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Caminero has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Caminero is hitting for a .234 BA, .351 OBP and .406 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 15.6% walk rate. His OPS is .757 and he has scored nine runs. In 77 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in six runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the White Sox.
Jordan Leasure will start for the White Sox, his first of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.