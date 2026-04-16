Junior Caminero And Rays Face White Sox On April 16

Caminero is hitting for a .234 BA, .351 OBP and .406 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 15.6% walk rate. His OPS is .757 and he has scored nine runs. In 77 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in six runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the White Sox.

Jordan Leasure will start for the White Sox, his first of the season.

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