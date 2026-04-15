Junior Caminero And Rays Take On White Sox On April 15
Junior Caminero and his Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Wednesday, April 15 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Caminero has +250 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Caminero is hitting for a .233 BA, .347 OBP and .367 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 15.3% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored seven runs. In 72 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the White Sox.
Sean Burke (0-1) takes the mound for the White Sox to make his third start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.