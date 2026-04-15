Junior Caminero And Rays Take On White Sox On April 15

Caminero is hitting for a .233 BA, .347 OBP and .367 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 15.3% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored seven runs. In 72 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the White Sox.

Sean Burke (0-1) takes the mound for the White Sox to make his third start of the season.

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