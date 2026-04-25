Junior Caminero And Rays Face Twins On April 25

Caminero is hitting for a .270 BA, .351 OBP and .540 SLG with a 15.8% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .891 and he has scored 17 runs. In 114 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 15 runs. In his most recent game, he hit two homers in his previous appearance (going 2-for-4) against the Twins.

The Twins will send Bailey Ober (2-0) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 4.15 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.