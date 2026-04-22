Junior Caminero And Rays Take On Reds On April 22

Caminero is hitting for a .261 BA, .349 OBP and .457 SLG with a 17% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored 14 runs. In 106 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 10 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent appearance against the Reds.

Brandon Williamson gets the start for the Reds, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.35 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.

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