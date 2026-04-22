Junior Caminero And Rays Take On Reds On April 22
Junior Caminero and his Tampa Bay Rays will face the Cincinnati Reds at Tropicana Field, on Wednesday, April 22 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Caminero has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Caminero is hitting for a .261 BA, .349 OBP and .457 SLG with a 17% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored 14 runs. In 106 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 10 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent appearance against the Reds.
Brandon Williamson gets the start for the Reds, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.35 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.