Josh Naylor And Mariners Play Guardians On March 26

Naylor had a .295 BA, .353 OBP and .462 SLG with a 13.7% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .816 and he scored 81 runs. In 604 plate appearances, he hit 20 home runs and drove in 92 runs. Naylor recorded 30 steals on 32 attempts.

Tanner Bibee gets the call to start for the Guardians, his first of the season.

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