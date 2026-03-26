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Josh Naylor
Seattle Mariners

Josh Naylor

Seattle Mariners • #12 1B

Josh Naylor And Mariners Play Guardians On March 26

Josh Naylor and the Seattle Mariners will face the Cleveland Guardians on Opening Day at T-Mobile Park, on Thursday, March 26 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Naylor has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Naylor had a .295 BA, .353 OBP and .462 SLG with a 13.7% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .816 and he scored 81 runs. In 604 plate appearances, he hit 20 home runs and drove in 92 runs. Naylor recorded 30 steals on 32 attempts.

Tanner Bibee gets the call to start for the Guardians, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Josh Naylor

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