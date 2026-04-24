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Josh Bell
Minnesota Twins

Josh Bell

Minnesota Twins • #56 1B

Josh Bell And Twins Square Off Against Rays On April 24

Josh Bell and his Minnesota Twins will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Friday, April 24 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Bell has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Bell is hitting for a .253 BA, .347 OBP and .414 SLG with a 17.8% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .760 and he has scored 18 runs. In 101 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 16 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Drew Rasmussen gets the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.75 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Josh Bell

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