Josh Bell And Twins Square Off Against Rays On April 24

Bell is hitting for a .253 BA, .347 OBP and .414 SLG with a 17.8% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .760 and he has scored 18 runs. In 101 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 16 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Drew Rasmussen gets the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.75 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.

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