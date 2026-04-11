Josh Bell And Twins Face Blue Jays On April 11

Bell is hitting for a .289 BA, .400 OBP and .578 SLG with a 27.3% strikeout rate and a 14.5% walk rate. His OPS is .978, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 11 runs. In 55 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 10 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Blue Jays.

Eric Lauer (1-1) pitches for the Blue Jays to make his third start this season.

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