FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Josh Bell
Minnesota Twins

Josh Bell

Minnesota Twins • #56 1B

Josh Bell And Twins Face Blue Jays On April 11

Josh Bell and his Minnesota Twins will take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Saturday, April 11 at 3:07 p.m. ET. Bell has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Bell is hitting for a .289 BA, .400 OBP and .578 SLG with a 27.3% strikeout rate and a 14.5% walk rate. His OPS is .978, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 11 runs. In 55 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 10 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Blue Jays.

Eric Lauer (1-1) pitches for the Blue Jays to make his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Josh Bell

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Minnesota TwinsRecent Minnesota Twins Player News

View All Minnesota Twins Player News