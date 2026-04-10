Josh Bell And Twins Play Blue Jays On April 10

Bell is hitting for a .317 BA, .431 OBP and .634 SLG with a 27.5% strikeout rate and a 15.7% walk rate. His OPS is 1.066, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 11 runs. In 51 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 10 runs (17th in MLB). He racked up three hits (going 3 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Tigers.

Patrick Corbin will start for the Blue Jays, his first this season.

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