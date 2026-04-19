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Jose Altuve
Houston Astros

Jose Altuve

Houston Astros • #27 2B

Jose Altuve And Astros Square Off Against Cardinals On April 19

Jose Altuve and his Houston Astros will take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Daikin Park, on Sunday, April 19 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Altuve has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Altuve is hitting for a .278 BA, .394 OBP and .468 SLG with a 20.2% strikeout rate and a 16% walk rate. His OPS is .862 and he has scored 16 runs. In 94 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in seven runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.

Matthew Liberatore gets the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.29 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jose Altuve

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