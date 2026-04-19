Jose Altuve And Astros Square Off Against Cardinals On April 19

Altuve is hitting for a .278 BA, .394 OBP and .468 SLG with a 20.2% strikeout rate and a 16% walk rate. His OPS is .862 and he has scored 16 runs. In 94 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in seven runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.

Matthew Liberatore gets the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.29 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.

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