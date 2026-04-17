Jose Altuve And Astros Take On Cardinals On April 17

Altuve is hitting for a .300 BA, .417 OBP and .471 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 16.7% walk rate. His OPS is .888 and he has scored 14 runs. In 84 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. Altuve has recorded one steal on two attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Rockies.

Kyle Leahy makes the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.14 ERA and seven strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.

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