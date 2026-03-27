Jose Altuve And Astros Play Angels On March 27

Altuve had a .265 BA, .329 OBP and .442 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate last season. His OPS was .771 and he scored 80 runs. In 654 plate appearances, he hit 26 home runs and drove in 77 runs. Altuve recorded 10 steals on 16 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Angels.

Yusei Kikuchi will start for the Angels, his first of the season.

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