José Soriano And Angels Take On Padres On April 17
Jose Soriano will get the start for his Los Angeles Angels against the San Diego Padres at Angel Stadium, on Friday, April 17 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Soriano has +102 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Soriano is 4-0 with a 0.33 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Sunday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while giving up two hits.
The Padres are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.