José Soriano And Angels Take On Padres On April 17

Soriano is 4-0 with a 0.33 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Sunday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while giving up two hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.