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Jose Ramirez
Cleveland Guardians

Jose Ramirez

Cleveland Guardians • #11 3B

José Ramírez And Guardians Take On Braves On April 12

Jose Ramirez and his Cleveland Guardians will face the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Sunday, April 12 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Ramirez has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Ramirez is hitting for a .175 BA, .277 OBP and .333 SLG with a 13.8% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .610 and he has scored five runs. In 65 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. Ramirez has recorded four steals on four attempts. He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Braves.

Chris Sale (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his fourth start of the season. He has a 3.94 ERA in 16 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jose Ramirez

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