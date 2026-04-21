José Ramírez And Guardians Square Off Against Astros On April 21

Ramirez is hitting for a .230 BA, .356 OBP and .494 SLG with a 13.5% strikeout rate and a 16.3% walk rate. His OPS is .850 and he has scored 16 runs. In 104 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 12 runs. Ramirez has recorded 10 steals on 10 attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Astros.

The Astros will send Ryan Weiss (0-2) to the mound for his second start of the season.

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