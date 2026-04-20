José Ramírez And Guardians Face Astros On April 20

Ramirez is hitting for a .229 BA, .354 OBP and .494 SLG with a 13.1% strikeout rate and a 16.2% walk rate. His OPS is .848 and he has scored 14 runs. In 99 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 12 runs. Ramirez has recorded 10 steals on 10 attempts. In his last appearance, he hit two homers in his most recent appearance (going 2-for-4) against the Orioles.

The Astros will look to Spencer Arrighetti (1-0) in his second start this season.

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