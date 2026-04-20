José Quintana And Rockies Play Dodgers On April 20
Jose Quintana will get the start for his Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field, on Monday, April 20 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Quintana has -174 odds to total over 2.5 strikeouts as of Monday evening.
What It Means
Quintana is 0-1 with a 5.63 ERA and three strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
The Dodgers are averaging 5.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.4 extra base hits and 1.8 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.