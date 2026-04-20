José Quintana And Rockies Play Dodgers On April 20

Quintana is 0-1 with a 5.63 ERA and three strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.4 extra base hits and 1.8 home runs per game.

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