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Jorge Soler
Los Angeles Angels

Jorge Soler

Los Angeles Angels • #12 LF

Jorge Soler And Angels Square Off Against Yankees On April 14

Jorge Soler and his Los Angeles Angels will face the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Tuesday, April 14 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Soler has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Soler is hitting for a .226 BA, .324 OBP and .468 SLG with a 33.8% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .792 and he has scored 11 runs. In 74 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 17 runs (2nd in MLB). He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Yankees.

Ryan Weathers (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 2.81 ERA in 16 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jorge Soler

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