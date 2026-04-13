Jorge Soler And Angels Take On Yankees On April 13

Soler is hitting for a .211 BA, .319 OBP and .456 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .775 and he has scored 10 runs. In 69 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 16 runs (3rd in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Reds.

The Yankees will send Will Warren (1-0) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.07 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.

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