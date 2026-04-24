Jorge Soler And Angels Face Royals On April 24

Soler is hitting for a .215 BA, .326 OBP and .443 SLG with a 33.7% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .769 and he has scored 13 runs. In 95 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 19 runs (11th in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Blue Jays.

Noah Cameron (1-1 with a 5.40 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.