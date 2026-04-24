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Jorge Soler
Los Angeles Angels

Jorge Soler

Los Angeles Angels • #12 LF

Jorge Soler And Angels Face Royals On April 24

Jorge Soler and his Los Angeles Angels will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Friday, April 24 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Soler has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Soler is hitting for a .215 BA, .326 OBP and .443 SLG with a 33.7% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .769 and he has scored 13 runs. In 95 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 19 runs (11th in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Blue Jays.

Noah Cameron (1-1 with a 5.40 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jorge Soler

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