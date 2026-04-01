Jorge Soler And Angels Play Cubs On April 1

Soler is hitting for a .174 BA, .321 OBP and .348 SLG with a 42.9% strikeout rate and a 17.9% walk rate. His OPS is .669 and he has scored four runs. In 28 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs (12th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Cubs.

Matthew Boyd (0-1) starts for the Cubs, his second this season.

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