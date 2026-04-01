Jorge Soler And Angels Play Cubs On April 1
Jorge Soler and his Los Angeles Angels will square off against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Wednesday, April 1 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Soler has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Soler is hitting for a .174 BA, .321 OBP and .348 SLG with a 42.9% strikeout rate and a 17.9% walk rate. His OPS is .669 and he has scored four runs. In 28 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs (12th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Cubs.
Matthew Boyd (0-1) starts for the Cubs, his second this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.