Jorge Soler And Angels Play Astros On March 27
Jorge Soler and the Los Angeles Angels will take on the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Friday, March 27 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Soler has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Soler had a .215 BA, .293 OBP and .387 SLG with a 29.8% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .680 and he scored 31 runs. In 315 plate appearances, he hit 12 home runs and drove in 34 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Astros.
Mike Burrows takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Astros.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.