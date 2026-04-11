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Jorge Polanco
New York Mets

Jorge Polanco

New York Mets • #11 2B

Jorge Polanco And Mets Square Off Against Athletics On April 11

Jorge Polanco and his New York Mets will take on the Athletics at Citi Field, on Saturday, April 11 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Polanco has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Polanco is hitting for a .200 BA, .289 OBP and .275 SLG with a 13.3% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .564 and he has scored two runs. In 45 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

The Athletics will send Jacob Lopez (0-1) to the mound to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jorge Polanco

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