Jorge Polanco And Mets Square Off Against Athletics On April 11

Polanco is hitting for a .200 BA, .289 OBP and .275 SLG with a 13.3% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .564 and he has scored two runs. In 45 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

The Athletics will send Jacob Lopez (0-1) to the mound to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.