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Jordan Walker
St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Walker

St. Louis Cardinals • #18 RF

Jordan Walker And Cardinals Take On Marlins On April 22

Jordan Walker and his St. Louis Cardinals will square off against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Wednesday, April 22 at 12:10 p.m. ET. Walker has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Walker is hitting for a .292 BA, .357 OBP and .607 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .964, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 19 runs. In 98 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 16 runs. Walker has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

Janson Junk (0-2) takes the mound for the Marlins in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 4.50 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jordan Walker

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