Jordan Walker And Cardinals Square Off Against Mariners On April 24

Walker is hitting for a .292 BA, .357 OBP and .607 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .964, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 19 runs. In 98 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 16 runs. Walker has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

George Kirby makes the start for the Mariners, his sixth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.97 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 33 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.