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Jordan Walker
St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Walker

St. Louis Cardinals • #18 RF

Jordan Walker And Cardinals Square Off Against Mariners On April 24

Jordan Walker and the St. Louis Cardinals will face the Seattle Mariners at Busch Stadium, on Friday, April 24 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Walker has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Walker is hitting for a .292 BA, .357 OBP and .607 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .964, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 19 runs. In 98 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 16 runs. Walker has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

George Kirby makes the start for the Mariners, his sixth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.97 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 33 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jordan Walker

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