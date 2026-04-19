Jordan Walker And Cardinals Take On Astros On April 19

Walker is hitting for a .312 BA, .376 OBP and .662 SLG with a 29.4% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is 1.039, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 16 runs. In 85 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 16 runs (16th in MLB). Walker has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Astros.

The Astros will send Mike Burrows (1-3) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.55 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.

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