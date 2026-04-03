Jonathan Aranda And Rays Face Twins On April 3

Aranda is hitting for a .304 BA, .414 OBP and .609 SLG with a 17.2% strikeout rate and a 17.2% walk rate. His OPS is 1.022 and he has scored four runs. In 29 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in five runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Brewers.

Bailey Ober (0-0) pitches for the Twins to make his second start of the season.

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