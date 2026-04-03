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Jonathan Aranda
Tampa Bay Rays

Jonathan Aranda

Tampa Bay Rays • #8 2B

Jonathan Aranda And Rays Face Twins On April 3

Jonathan Aranda and his Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Friday, April 3 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Aranda has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Friday morning.

What It Means

Aranda is hitting for a .304 BA, .414 OBP and .609 SLG with a 17.2% strikeout rate and a 17.2% walk rate. His OPS is 1.022 and he has scored four runs. In 29 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in five runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Brewers.

Bailey Ober (0-0) pitches for the Twins to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jonathan Aranda

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