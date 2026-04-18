Jonathan Aranda And Rays Square Off Against Pirates On April 18

Aranda is hitting for a .214 BA, .326 OBP and .400 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and a 15.1% walk rate. His OPS is .726 and he has scored 10 runs. In 86 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 15 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Pirates.

Paul Skenes (3-1) takes the mound for the Pirates in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 4.00 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.

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