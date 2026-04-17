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Jonathan Aranda
Tampa Bay Rays

Jonathan Aranda

Tampa Bay Rays • #8 2B

Jonathan Aranda And Rays Square Off Against Pirates On April 17

Jonathan Aranda and his Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Friday, April 17 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Aranda has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Aranda is hitting for a .224 BA, .329 OBP and .418 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is .747 and he has scored 10 runs. In 82 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 15 runs (16th in MLB). In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the White Sox.

The Pirates will send Bubba Chandler (0-1) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 3.86 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jonathan Aranda

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