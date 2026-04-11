Joey Wiemer And Nationals Play Brewers On April 11

Wiemer is hitting for a .429 BA, .529 OBP and .714 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and a 17.6% walk rate. His OPS is 1.244 and he has scored eight runs. In 34 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Kyle Harrison (1-0) makes the start for the Brewers, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.