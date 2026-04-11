Joey Wiemer And Nationals Play Brewers On April 11
Joey Wiemer and his Washington Nationals will face the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Saturday, April 11 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Wiemer has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Wiemer is hitting for a .429 BA, .529 OBP and .714 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and a 17.6% walk rate. His OPS is 1.244 and he has scored eight runs. In 34 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Brewers.
Kyle Harrison (1-0) makes the start for the Brewers, his third of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.