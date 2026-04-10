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Joey Bart
Pittsburgh Pirates

Joey Bart

Pittsburgh Pirates • #14 C

Joey Bart And Pirates Play Cubs On April 10

Joey Bart and his Pittsburgh Pirates will square off against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Friday, April 10 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Bart has +1120 odds to hit a home run as of Friday morning.

What It Means

Bart had a .249 BA, .355 OBP and .340 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate last season. His OPS was .696 and he scored 21 runs. In 332 plate appearances, he hit four home runs and drove in 30 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Padres.

Shota Imanaga (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Cubs, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Joey Bart

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