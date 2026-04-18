Joe Ryan And Twins Take On Reds On April 18

Ryan is 2-2 with a 3.29 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Reds are averaging 3.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.