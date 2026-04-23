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Joe Ryan
Minnesota Twins

Joe Ryan

Minnesota Twins • #41 SP

Joe Ryan And Twins Take On Mets On April 23

Joe Ryan will get the start for the Minnesota Twins against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Thursday, April 23 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Ryan has +130 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Ryan is 2-2 with a 3.29 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Mets are averaging 3.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.2 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Joe Ryan

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