Joe Ryan And Twins Take On Mets On April 23

Ryan is 2-2 with a 3.29 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Mets are averaging 3.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.2 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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