Joe Ryan And Twins Square Off Against Blue Jays On April 11

Ryan is 1-1 with a 4.40 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw five innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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