Joc Pederson And Rangers Square Off Against Dodgers On April 11

Pederson is hitting for a .154 BA, .233 OBP and .308 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .541 and he has scored three runs. In 30 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Dodgers.

The Dodgers are sending Emmet Sheehan (1-0) out for his third start of the season.

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