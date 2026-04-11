Joc Pederson And Rangers Square Off Against Dodgers On April 11
Joc Pederson and his Texas Rangers will square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Saturday, April 11 at 9:10 p.m. ET. Pederson has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Pederson is hitting for a .154 BA, .233 OBP and .308 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .541 and he has scored three runs. In 30 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Dodgers.
The Dodgers are sending Emmet Sheehan (1-0) out for his third start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.