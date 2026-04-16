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Joc Pederson
Texas Rangers

Joc Pederson

Texas Rangers • #3 LF

Joc Pederson And Rangers Face Athletics On April 16

Joc Pederson and his Texas Rangers will square off against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Thursday, April 16 at 3:05 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Pederson is hitting for a .200 BA, .267 OBP and .300 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .567 and he has scored five runs. In 45 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Athletics.

Jacob Lopez (1-1 with a 7.43 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season.

Written by Data Skrive on
Joc Pederson

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