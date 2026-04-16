Joc Pederson And Rangers Face Athletics On April 16

Pederson is hitting for a .200 BA, .267 OBP and .300 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .567 and he has scored five runs. In 45 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Athletics.

Jacob Lopez (1-1 with a 7.43 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season.