Joc Pederson And Rangers Square Off Against Athletics On April 13
Joc Pederson and the Texas Rangers will face the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Monday, April 13 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Pederson has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Pederson is hitting for a .156 BA, .243 OBP and .281 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .524 and he has scored four runs. In 37 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Luis Severino gets the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.