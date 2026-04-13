Joc Pederson And Rangers Square Off Against Athletics On April 13

Pederson is hitting for a .156 BA, .243 OBP and .281 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .524 and he has scored four runs. In 37 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Luis Severino gets the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings pitched.

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