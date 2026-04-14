Jo Adell And Angels Face Yankees On April 14

Adell is hitting for a .309 BA, .347 OBP and .368 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and a 1.4% walk rate. His OPS is .715 and he has scored seven runs. In 72 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in seven runs. Adell has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Yankees.

Ryan Weathers gets the start for the Yankees, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 2.81 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.

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