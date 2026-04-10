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Jo Adell
Los Angeles Angels

Jo Adell

Los Angeles Angels • #7 RF

Jo Adell And Angels Square Off Against Reds On April 10

Jo Adell and his Los Angeles Angels will face the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Friday, April 10 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Adell has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Adell is hitting for a .320 BA, .346 OBP and .380 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 1.9% walk rate. His OPS is .726 and he has scored five runs. In 52 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. Adell has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3 for 4) against the Braves.

The Reds will look to Chase Burns (1-0) in his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jo Adell

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