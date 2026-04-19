Jo Adell And Angels Square Off Against Padres On April 19

Adell is hitting for a .292 BA, .337 OBP and .416 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and a 3.2% walk rate. His OPS is .753 and he has scored 11 runs. In 95 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Padres.

Michael King makes the start for the Padres, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.78 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.

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