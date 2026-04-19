Jo Adell And Angels Square Off Against Padres On April 19
Jo Adell and his Los Angeles Angels will square off against the San Diego Padres at Angel Stadium, on Sunday, April 19 at 4:07 p.m. ET. Adell has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Adell is hitting for a .292 BA, .337 OBP and .416 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and a 3.2% walk rate. His OPS is .753 and he has scored 11 runs. In 95 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Padres.
Michael King makes the start for the Padres, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.78 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.