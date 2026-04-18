Jo Adell And Angels Square Off Against Padres On April 18

Adell is hitting for a .302 BA, .341 OBP and .430 SLG with an 18.7% strikeout rate and a 2.2% walk rate. His OPS is .771 and he has scored 11 runs. In 91 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Padres.

German Marquez makes the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 5.54 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.

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