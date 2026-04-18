Jo Adell And Angels Square Off Against Padres On April 18
Jo Adell and his Los Angeles Angels will square off against the San Diego Padres at Angel Stadium, on Saturday, April 18 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Adell has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Adell is hitting for a .302 BA, .341 OBP and .430 SLG with an 18.7% strikeout rate and a 2.2% walk rate. His OPS is .771 and he has scored 11 runs. In 91 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Padres.
German Marquez makes the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 5.54 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.