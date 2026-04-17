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Jo Adell
Los Angeles Angels

Jo Adell

Los Angeles Angels • #7 RF

Jo Adell And Angels Square Off Against Padres On April 17

Jo Adell and the Los Angeles Angels will face the San Diego Padres at Angel Stadium, on Friday, April 17 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Adell has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Adell is hitting for a .309 BA, .349 OBP and .432 SLG with a 17.4% strikeout rate and a 2.3% walk rate. His OPS is .781 and he has scored 11 runs. In 86 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 12 runs. He racked up four RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his last game against the Yankees.

Matt Waldron will make his first start of the season for the Padres.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jo Adell

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