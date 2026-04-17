Jo Adell And Angels Square Off Against Padres On April 17

Adell is hitting for a .309 BA, .349 OBP and .432 SLG with a 17.4% strikeout rate and a 2.3% walk rate. His OPS is .781 and he has scored 11 runs. In 86 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 12 runs. He racked up four RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his last game against the Yankees.

Matt Waldron will make his first start of the season for the Padres.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.