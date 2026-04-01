Jo Adell And Angels Play Cubs On April 1

Adell is hitting for a .261 BA, .320 OBP and .261 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is .581 and he has scored two runs. In 25 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Matthew Boyd (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Cubs, his second this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.