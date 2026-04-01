FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jo Adell
Los Angeles Angels

Jo Adell

Los Angeles Angels • #7 RF

Jo Adell And Angels Play Cubs On April 1

Jo Adell and his Los Angeles Angels will face the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Wednesday, April 1 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Adell has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Adell is hitting for a .261 BA, .320 OBP and .261 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is .581 and he has scored two runs. In 25 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Matthew Boyd (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Cubs, his second this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jo Adell

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Los Angeles AngelsRecent Los Angeles Angels Player News

View All Los Angeles Angels Player News