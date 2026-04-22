Jo Adell And Angels Square Off Against Blue Jays On April 22

Adell is hitting for a .270 BA, .318 OBP and .380 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and a 2.8% walk rate. His OPS is .698 and he has scored 11 runs. In 107 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 14 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Blue Jays.

Eric Lauer makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fourth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 7.13 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.