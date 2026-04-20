Jo Adell And Angels Take On Blue Jays On April 20
Jo Adell and the Los Angeles Angels will take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Angel Stadium, on Monday, April 20 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Adell has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Adell is hitting for a .280 BA, .323 OBP and .398 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 3% walk rate. His OPS is .721 and he has scored 11 runs. In 99 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 14 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Padres.
Dylan Cease (0-0) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 1.74 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.