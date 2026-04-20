Jo Adell And Angels Take On Blue Jays On April 20

Adell is hitting for a .280 BA, .323 OBP and .398 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 3% walk rate. His OPS is .721 and he has scored 11 runs. In 99 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 14 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Padres.

Dylan Cease (0-0) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 1.74 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.

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