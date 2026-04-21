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JJ Wetherholt
St. Louis Cardinals

JJ Wetherholt

St. Louis Cardinals • #26 SS

JJ Wetherholt And Cardinals Face Marlins On April 21

JJ Wetherholt and the St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Tuesday, April 21 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Wetherholt has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Wetherholt is hitting for a .228 BA, .376 OBP and .354 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 13.9% walk rate. His OPS is .731 and he has scored 17 runs. In 101 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. Wetherholt has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Marlins.

The Marlins will send Chris Paddack (0-3) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 5.59 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
JJ Wetherholt

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