Jesús Luzardo And Phillies Play Cubs On April 21
Jesus Luzardo will get the start for the Philadelphia Phillies against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Tuesday, April 21 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Luzardo has -172 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Luzardo is 1-3 with a 7.94 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up 12 hits.
The Cubs are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.