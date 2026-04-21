Jesús Luzardo And Phillies Play Cubs On April 21

Luzardo is 1-3 with a 7.94 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up 12 hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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