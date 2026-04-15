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Jesus Luzardo
Philadelphia Phillies

Jesus Luzardo

Philadelphia Phillies • #44 SP

Jesús Luzardo And Phillies Play Cubs On April 15

Jesus Luzardo will get the start for the Philadelphia Phillies against the Chicago Cubs at Citizens Bank Park, on Wednesday, April 15 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Luzardo has -114 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Luzardo is 1-2 with a 6.23 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Friday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Cubs are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jesus Luzardo

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