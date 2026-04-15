Jesús Luzardo And Phillies Play Cubs On April 15

Luzardo is 1-2 with a 6.23 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Friday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Cubs are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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