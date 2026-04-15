Jeremiah Jackson And Orioles Face Diamondbacks On April 15

Jackson is hitting for a .333 BA, .340 OBP and .563 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .903 and he has scored four runs. In 50 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Eduardo Rodriguez (1-0 with a 0.50 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season.

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