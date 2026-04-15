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Jeremiah Jackson
Baltimore Orioles

Jeremiah Jackson

Baltimore Orioles • #82 2B

Jeremiah Jackson And Orioles Face Diamondbacks On April 15

Jeremiah Jackson and the Baltimore Orioles will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Wednesday, April 15 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Jackson has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Jackson is hitting for a .333 BA, .340 OBP and .563 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .903 and he has scored four runs. In 50 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Eduardo Rodriguez (1-0 with a 0.50 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jeremiah Jackson

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